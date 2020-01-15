General

Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Beaver County

01/14/2020
STL.News

Middletown, PA (STL.News) A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Sunday, January 12 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 10-25-32-36-42, to win $1 million, less withholding.  Rite Aid, 925 Merchant St., Ambridge, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.  Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.  The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 46,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.  Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43.  Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks.  Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot.  Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers.  Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance.  Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.

