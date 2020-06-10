Pennsylvania Lottery Awards Largest Online Prize Of $1 Million

Middletown, PA (STL.News) The Pennsylvania Lottery has awarded its largest online prize ever. Mega Millions® awarded an online player $1 million, a prize that was hit on Tuesday, June 9. PA iLottery games are played online on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 01-05-09-10-23, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 22, to win the $1 million prize, less applicable withholding.

A jackpot-winning Mega Millions® ticket for the June 9 drawing was sold in Arizona. The jackpot-winning ticket is worth an estimated annuity value of $410 million, or $316.8 million cash. The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in New Jersey on February 11.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, June 12, resets to an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $15.4 million cash.

