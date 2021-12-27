Pennsylvania Lottery – $1 Million Ticket Sold

Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Jackpot Winner Worth $1 Million Sold in Clinton County at Sheetz.

Middletown, PA (STL.News) A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Thursday, December 23 drawing was sold in Clinton County.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. In addition, Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the BIG WINNING TICKET.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

How to Play Match 6 Lotto: Players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have numbers randomly selected by computer. The computer then randomly selects an additional two sets of six numbers for three lines of six numbers each or 18 numbers total. Players can win up to four times on each ticket – once on each of three lines (base play) and by combining all 18 numbers (combined play). Match 6 Lotto is drawn every evening, and players can purchase up to 26 draws in advance. Review Match 6 Prizes and Chances at palottery.com.

Congratulations to the winner!