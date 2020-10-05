Pennsylvania: Joseph P. Barefoot Sentenced for Distributing Oxymorphone

(STL.News) – A Somerset County, Pennsylvania resident has been sentenced in federal court to three years’ probation on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.
United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Joseph P. Barefoot, 63, of Berlin, Pa.
According to information presented to the court, from Feb. 1, 2017, to Aug. 14, 2017, Barefoot distributed a quantity of oxymorphone.
Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
Mr. Brady commended the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Barefoot.