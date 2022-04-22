Pennsylvania – Investment in Da Vinci Science Center

Gov. Wolf Celebrates $11 Million Investment in Da Vinci Science Center

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf joined Allentown area officials to celebrate an $11 million state investment, through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), to expand the Da Vinci Science Center’s footprint with a second location to provide even more opportunities for hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics? (STEAM) learning.

“The Da Vinci Science Center has long been an innovative hub where children of all ages could experience hands-on STE?AM learning,” said Gov. Wolf. “This investment in the center’s expansion is an investment in a bright future for every child who walks through the door and the local economy alike.”

Since Gov. Wolf took office, 38 projects in Lehigh County have received more than $58.5 million in RACP funding.

The Da Vinci Science Center has received a total of $11 million to construct a 67,300 square-foot new science center which will be home to more than 30,000 square feet of STEM-based interactive exhibits, an 8,600 square-foot STEAM Learning Center, a 150-seat demonstration theater, a grand courtyard and exhibit space, and other amenities for visitors.

“The Da Vinci Science Center is grateful for the generous support from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to make our new facility in downtown Allentown a reality,” said Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO of Da Vinci Science Center. “This project would not be possible without the support of Governor Wolf and the Lehigh Valley delegation and will ensure that Da Vinci Science Center is poised to inspire our students today to be the STEAM workforce of tomorrow.”

Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, provide opportunities for job creation and employment training, and community revitalization across the commonwealth.