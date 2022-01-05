Pennsylvania – Health Care Coverage Enrollment

Governor Wolf Encourages Health Care Coverage Enrollment on Pennie.com Ahead of January 15 Deadline

Pennsylvanians have until January 15 to enroll in 2022 health care coverage

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf met with health care professionals and state and local leaders at Metro Community Health Center in Pittsburgh to discuss the upcoming deadline for 2022 health care coverage through Pennsylvania’s state-based health insurance marketplace, known as Pennie. Pennsylvanians have until January 15, 2022, to enroll in health care coverage beginning February 1.

“For uninsured Pennsylvanians, January 15 is a very important deadline,” said Gov. Wolf. “January 15 is the last day to enroll in 2022 health care coverage without a qualifying event. Pennsylvanians have access to a one-stop shop for health care needs including financial assistance and help applying, shopping, and enrolling in health coverage. I urge all uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit pennie.com to access the affordable, quality health care they deserve.”

Governor Wolf was joined by Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman, Pennie Executive Director Zachary Sherman, Metro Community Health Center Founder and Medical Director Dr. Kathy Homrock, Metro Community Health Center Founder Dr. David Freeman, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, House ?Insurance Committee ?Democratic Chair Tony DeLuca, House Health Committee ?Democratic Chair Dan Frankel, and Representative Summer Lee.

In July 2019, Governor Wolf signed legislation establishing the state-based marketplace. Pennie replaces healthcare.gov as Pennsylvania’s official destination for shopping for quality health insurance plans and the only source of financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care. Currently there are nearly 360,000 Pennie customers throughout the commonwealth.

“We strongly recommend Pennsylvanians shop around for the best plan to fit their individual, family, and financial needs, even if they are currently enrolled in a health insurance plan through Pennie,” said Commissioner Altman. “One of our top priorities has always been to increase competition within counties, which ultimately presents more options to consumers looking for comprehensive health insurance. This year, we have more options than ever before.”

“Pennie is the bridge that connects Pennsylvanians to comprehensive, quality health coverage,” ?said Pennie Executive Director Zach Sherman. “It is also the only place for customers to access financial assistance in the individual market, reducing the cost of coverage and care. If you haven’t checked out the enhanced savings now available thanks to the American Rescue Plan, hurry and do so before January 15 at pennie.com or by calling 1-844-844-8040. Our multi-lingual team of certified pros will assist you every step of the way. ”

Pennie.com offers easy-to-use online tools for those looking to evaluate their potential costs, saving opportunities, and plan options. These tools let customers compare different plans without having to provide any personal information, so they can easily see which plans best fit their budget. Pennie also has a free, unbiased team available to provide enrollment support for those looking for assistance. In addition, Pennie’s customer service center is staffed with dedicated resources ready to answer questions and walk customers through the enrollment process. To contact Pennie’s free support, customers can visit pennie.com/connect.

Pennie Customer Service is open from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8?:00 AM to 1?:00 PM and can be reached at 1-844-844-8040.

“This pandemic strained many of our institutions, and Americans faced huge stressors,” said Rep. Frankel. “But one point of consistency was our Medical Assistance program and health insurance exchange. Through it all, without much fanfare, Pennsylvanians were able to stay insured. I’m so grateful for Pennie, our state-based exchange, which has allowed us to offer quality coverage at lower costs. Pennsylvanians are all working hard to avoid getting sick right now, at a minimum, if they do, they know their care can be covered.”

“I was excited to support Act 42, which created Pennie. Pennie gives you peace of mind,” said Rep. DeLuca. “Life happens and you never know when you’ll need health insurance.”

“Pennie?’s enrollment deadline is just 10 days away. With the COVID-19 pandemic still happening, the peak of flu season just around the corner, and the ability of an emergency to strike at any time, having health care coverage in more important now than ever,” said Rep. Lee. “Pennie offer folks comprehensive, affordable heath plans that are easy to understand. If you need coverage, please sign up by January 15, 2022.”

In addition to Pennie, Governor Wolf expanded Medicaid in 2015, ensuring more Pennsylvanians have access to Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania. Today, more than 3.3 million Pennsylvanians are covered by Medical Assistance including almost 1 million people through the expansion. By expanding access to health care, the commonwealth realized the lowest uninsured rate in Pennsylvania history during the Wolf Administration and insurance rates are now the most stable year over year than they’ve ever been.

“I strongly believe that access to health care is a fundamental right, but it’s also good for Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Gov. Wolf. “I will continue to ensure that quality health insurance remains accessible and affordable for all Pennsylvanians.”