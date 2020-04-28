Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs Encourages Latino Community to Keep Safe During the COVID-19 Pandemic

(STL.News) – The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs (GACLA) was established to advise the governor on issues facing the growing Latino community in Pennsylvania. During this pandemic, the commission has been working to ensure that the Latino community around the state is aware of and understands the mitigation actions that the Wolf Administration has taken to keep Pennsylvanians safe, in particular as data shows the Latino and other ethnic minority communities being hard hit by the pandemic.

In that spirit, the commission is continuing to encourage the Latino community to follow the strong mitigation actions the governor has taken even as plans to reopen the state are developed.

The commonwealth has a public awareness campaign running statewide with helpful information on how to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Messages have been translated to Spanish and are running on Spanish language media.

“It is absolutely critical that all Pennsylvanians, including those in the Latino community across the commonwealth – from Philly to Erie – follow Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s recommendations to the letter so that we can prevent the spread of this disease, keep our families safe and together, and get back to our way of life,” said GACLA Executive Director Luz Colon.

Pennsylvania’s Latino community plays a vital role in supporting critical industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, restaurants and health care, along with owning and working in small businesses. Now, more than ever, it is critical that every Latino in every community closely follows all safety measures to protect against the virus to save lives and livelihoods.

Here are the key measures to keep safe:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands

Clean surfaces frequently

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell

If you must go out for a life-sustaining reason, please wear a mask

