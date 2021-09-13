Pennsylvania Governor Wolf’s Letter to Congress

Gov. Wolf Urges Congress to Consider Key Priorities in American Families Plan That Will Support Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation sharing his priorities for Pennsylvania as the US Congress considers major aspects of President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan.

“The American Families Plan will have life-changing impacts on Pennsylvanians and I’m grateful that President Biden shares my priorities for hard-working families across this commonwealth and country, “Gov. Wolf said. “As Congress considers this historic plan, I urge our representatives to consider key aspects of this critical piece of legislation that will make crucial investments in the American people and pave the way for a sustained and equitable economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Specifically, Governor Wolf urged Congress to approve a comprehensive paid sick and family leave policy, universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-old children with strong investments in these programs, access to postsecondary education through investments in the plan’s proposed College Completion Fund, and a path to citizenship for DREAMers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders and essential immigrant workers.

The governor also urged Congress to address the global climate crisis by extending and expanding tax incentives and credits for clean energy and clean transportation, establishing a Civilian Conservation Corps, and creating a Chesapeake Bay Resilient Farms Initiative.

The governor also called for increased funding that would provide states with enhanced Medicaid funding for home and community-bases services if they carry out certain activities that will support expanding access to these services and strengthen the workforce providing them. This funding would create jobs and help give seniors and those with disabilities the care they deserve, the governor said.

“Much like my budget plan for Pennsylvania this year, this federal budget plan should make these crucial investments and extend and expand tax cuts for low- and middle-income individuals and families by implementing tax reform to close existing loopholes and ensure that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share,” Gov. Wolf said. “I urge Congress to support these key priorities, which will help millions of Pennsylvanians.”