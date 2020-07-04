Pennsylvania Governor Wolf: Wearing Masks Gives Us More Freedom

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) On this Fourth of July, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that masks – required when leaving home – provide more freedom to do the things we love without an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

“This Independence Day I ask all Pennsylvanians and all those visiting our state to mask up to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and allow everyone to continue to enjoy the freedom we associate with our country and our commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “We have made great strides with our mitigation efforts but now is not the time to stop. The virus is still very much with us and we need to stay the course and continue to wear masks, social distance, and wash hands frequently.”