Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Announces New PPE Manufacturer Project

Governor Wolf Announces New PPE Manufacturer Project, New Jobs in Lackawanna County

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that Gentex Corporation, a fourth-generation, family-run, advanced manufacturer of personal protection equipment (PPE) and situational awareness systems for defense, law enforcement/first responder, and industrial safety applications has partnered with the commonwealth to expand its operations at its headquarters in Fell Township, Lackawanna County, creating 60 new jobs and retaining 484 jobs at the facility.

“Gentex develops products that are critical for public health and safety,” said Gov. Wolf. “We are pleased to partner with this company on an expansion project that will help protect our frontline workers as we continue to battle this pandemic.”

Gentex will renovate and optimize its existing 299,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility, purchase new machinery and equipment, and continue investing in training its skilled workforce. The company is investing over $14 million into a phased multi-year renovation project.

“Gentex is committed to continue growing in Northeast Pennsylvania,” said Gentex CEO L.P. Frieder. “This investment, with the support of the Department of Community and Economic Development, assists us in retaining and developing the talent necessary to design and deliver the innovative products and technologies our global customers demand.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Gentex was founded in 1894 and is a premium supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies. They develop helmet systems and capability upgrades/accessories, respiratory protection systems, hearing protection and communications, PPE, performance optics and aluminized fabrics (OEM).

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE