Pennsylvania Governor Visits Upcoming COVID Vaccine Clinic

Governor Wolf Visits Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Encourages all Pennsylvanians to Take Advantage of Community Vaccination Clinics

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf today visited Rivas Deli Grocery II in York, an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine site, to encourage eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet vaccinated to take advantage of their local community vaccine clinics.

“For people with irregular or unpredictable work hours, limited mobility, language barriers, and other challenges, hosting vaccine clinics where and when people shop for groceries is an excellent opportunity for vulnerable populations to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Wolf. “This upcoming clinic is a great example of how trusted community leaders and organizations can make a difference when they get involved in the vaccination effort.”

On Thursday, September 23, COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered by Family First Health from 12pm – 4pm at Rivas Deli Grocery II, 174 S. Pine St. York, PA 17403.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that, since January 2021, 97 percent of COVID-19-related deaths and 95 percent of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

“Getting vaccinated is our way out of the pandemic. My administration will continue to work with trusted community partners to make vaccines easily accessible for the people who need them,” said Gov. Wolf. “I encourage everyone who is not yet vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity on Thursday, September 23, at Rivas Deli Grocery II.”

To find local vaccine clinics near you, visit vaccines.gov.