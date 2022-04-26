Pennsylvania Governor Stands Against Gun Violence

Governor Wolf Stands Against Gun Violence, Calls for Life-Saving Legislative Action

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf took a stand with family members of victims to gun violence and advocates to call for an end to the senseless gun violence seen across Pennsylvania and urge Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take meaningful action to save lives in the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania continues to see a tragic spike in gun violence, it has cost us precious lives and valuable futures,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania’s leaders must step up to do their part. I have used all of the executive action at my disposal to curb gun violence in Pennsylvania, but it’s not enough. It’s far past time for our Republican-led General Assembly to take action on commonsense gun violence laws rather than pushing dangerous legislation that puts more lives on the line.”

Governor Wolf has worked to address gun violence in Pennsylvania throughout his terms:

In 2019, he signed an executive order making sweeping changes to gun violence in Pennsylvania including the creation of a Special Council on Gun Violence.

He has invested more than $50 million in grassroots, community gun violence prevention programs around the commonwealth.

In December 2021, he vetoed Senate Bill 565, dangerous legislation that would have removed licensing and background check requirements for concealed carry permits and overturned Philadelphia’s requirement for a permit to open carry.

In January of this year, he vetoed House Bill 979, which would discourage local jurisdictions from attempting to regulate firearms.

“Government’s first responsibility is guaranteeing the safety of the people. While Governor Wolf invests in violence prevention programs and vetoes legislation that would worsen the epidemic, the legislative majority refuses to even discuss how to save lives. This cannot become the new normal,” said Adam Garber, CeaseFirePA’s Executive Director, at their Taking a Stand Against Gun Violence Advocacy Day. More than 200 Pennsylvanians from over half of Pennsylvania’s counties attended.

For years, Governor Wolf has called for the following basic gun laws to be legislated:

Require reporting for lost and stolen guns within 72 hours

Close loopholes and require background checks on all gun sales

Require safe storage of firearms to keep guns out of the wrong hands to prevent accidental injury/death and suicides

Create red flag laws to protect those who may be a danger to themselves or others

“Pennsylvanians cannot continue waiting for Republicans to come to their senses on this issue, every day another tragic headline. It’s time to step up,” added Governor Wolf.