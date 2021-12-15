Pennsylvania Governor Honors Employees for Military Service

Wolf Administration Honors Approximately 800 More State Employees for Their Military Service

Nearly 16,000 employees recognized since program was established

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Over the past several weeks, Governor Tom Wolf along with Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agency officials have recognized and thanked approximately 800 new employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States as part of the annual Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign.

Nearly 16,000 state employees have been honored since the program was established in 2019. Those honored received a lapel pin featuring our nation’s flag and the commonwealth flag signifying their dual-service status.

“It takes a special person to dedicate their life to public service, which is exactly what those who received the lapel pin have done, serving through both their military and civilian careers,” said Wolf. “It is with great pride that we continue to honor every eligible employee new to the state for their selfless service to our nation and commonwealth.”

“These employees successfully transitioned from serving and protecting the nation, to serving the citizens of Pennsylvania,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Their continued commitment to serving the 13 million people who call Pennsylvania HOME truly deserves to be recognized.”

The Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign also raises awareness about federal and state veteran benefits, encourages registration in the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry, and informs state employees about mentoring opportunities within our veterans’ communities.

Employees who serve or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force regardless of component are eligible for program participation and recognition. The campaign annually recognizes all new eligible state employees with a pin. State employees who received their lapel pin have enjoyed the recognition and the pride it has brought about.

Veterans, family members and people who work with veterans can register for the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry by going to www.register.dmva.pa.gov.