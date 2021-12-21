Pennsylvania Governor: EPA’s New Emissions Standards

Gov. Wolf: EPA’s New Emissions Standards Allow Pennsylvanians to Breathe Easier, Save Money

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf today applauded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new pollution standards for passenger cars and light trucks.

According to the EPA, these new standards will save American drivers between $210 billion and $420 billion through 2050 on fuel costs.

“This announcement is an important step to reducing air pollution and fighting climate change, helping Pennsylvanians breathe easier, and even save money,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration has made a tremendous investment into electric vehicle charging infrastructure and we are taking steps to make sure that getting these vehicles is easier for everyday Pennsylvanians. The recently signed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help to kick this investment into gear even more, providing funding for further improved charging infrastructure across the commonwealth.”

To help Pennsylvania meet its emission reduction goals, the Wolf Administration has developed grant and rebate programs through the Driving PA Forward Initiative to improve air quality in Pennsylvania and drive transformation from older, high-polluting engines to clean transportation technologies. Most recently, in November, Gov. Wolf awarded $9.5 million for projects that improve Pennsylvania’s air quality by expanding the availability of electric vehicle charging and reducing NOx emissions produced by nonroad equipment like freight locomotives, ferries, and tugboats.