Pennsylvania Governor Celebrates TCS Hall Grand Opening

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Celebrates TCS Hall Grand Opening, Innovative Partnership at CMU

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to celebrate the grand opening of TCS Hall and TCS Pace Port Pittsburgh on the CMU campus.

“This is a new chapter for both Tata Consultancy Services and Carnegie Mellon University,” Gov. Wolf said, “marking the start of a partnership that will benefit students, the Pittsburgh community, and the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“TCS Hall brings together a great technology company with world-class students and researchers. It’s a great opportunity not only to improve technology and speed advancement, but to help train and empower the next generation of technology workers and leaders.”

TCS Hall is a LEED Gold-certified research and academic space that houses the School of Computer Science Institute for Software Research, the Master of Science in Computational Finance program and the Center for Business Engagement. It is also home to TCS Pace Port Pittsburgh, an advanced research and co-innovation center designed to help companies bring innovations to life using the latest advances in technology and through collaboration with local businesses, CMU students and faculty and TCS.

The Wolf Administration supported the construction of TCS Hall through a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Grant.

Gov. Wolf was joined at the grand opening by Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and CMU Provost Jim Garrett.

“To drive sustainable growth, companies are forming collaborative ecosystems spanning multiple technology disciplines and industries — like the ones TCS, CMU, startups and other partners will foster right here at TCS Pace Port Pittsburgh,” said Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS. “This co-innovation hub brings to life TCS’ belief that innovation has a context but no boundaries. Together, we are answering the call to innovate with speed.”

“Collaboration between universities and industry is key to addressing the pressing global challenges that face our society,” said CMU President Farnam Jahanian. “We are grateful for the exceptional philanthropy of TCS that has made possible this dynamic new facility, and for the steadfast support of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. TCS Hall serves as a training ground for CMU students as well as a nexus of collaboration for partners across the innovation ecosystem in the Commonwealth and beyond. This is the latest chapter of our ongoing partnership to drive innovation and entrepreneurship at the leading edge of technology, science and society.”

Since taking office, Governor Wolf has actively supported STEM education and companies throughout the commonwealth by investing more than 40 million dollars in STEM education in Pennsylvania schools, including through the PAsmart initiative, which launched in 2018.

PAsmart is an innovative approach to investing in science and technology education, apprenticeships, and job training. The program helps fund STEM education grants, training and apprenticeship opportunities, and connects students and workers to unexplored STEM career paths.

“All of this investment will help give students the foundation they need to take advantage of opportunities like the ones now available through TCS and CMU,” said Gov. Wolf. “Students who have built stronger STEM skills through their K-12 schooling will be able to make the most of collaborative and innovative opportunities like this one. We’re giving students the skills they need to succeed – in school and beyond.

“Congratulations to TCS and CMU, and thank you for your commitment to education, innovation and collaboration here in Pennsylvania.”