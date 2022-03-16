Pennsylvania Governor Applauds $9.8 Million Investment

Gov. Wolf Applauds Biden Administration for $9.8 Million Investment to Modernize SEPTA Public Transit Centers in South Philadelphia

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf applauded the Biden Administration for its ongoing commitment to investing in our infrastructure through the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program. Pennsylvania has been awarded $9.8 million to provide critical infrastructure and safety enhancements to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).

Under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, an additional $5.1 billion in formula and competitive grant funding is authorized under the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program over the next five years.

“Public transportation, especially bus systems, are a critical support for communities throughout Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “I applaud the Biden Administration for their shared interest in updating our infrastructure and the importance of having safe, reliable, and accessible public transportation.”

Pennsylvania is one of 39 states awarded a portion of $409.3 million in grants to modernize and electrify America’s buses, make bus systems and routes more reliable, and improve their safety. SEPTA will receive $9.8 million to construct two new bus transportation centers in South Philadelphia, creating dedicated end-of-line bus facilities for up to nine routes and featuring ADA accessible bus stops.

“SEPTA’s bus network is vital to mobility in our city and region, connecting hundreds of thousands of riders to work, school, medical appointments and other essential destinations every day,” said SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards. “Funding through this grant provides enhanced customer accessibility while also allowing SEPTA to invest in our frontline operators and provide them with the facilities they need to do their jobs safely.”