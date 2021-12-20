Pennsylvania Governor Announces Grant for 34 Community

Gov. Wolf Announces $6 Million to Support 34 Community Improvement Projects Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced $6 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 34 projects in 22 counties across Pennsylvania.

“The Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is proud to support these projects that will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost our economy.”

Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration has approved approximately $38 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund 247 projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts. The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administers the program.

The following is a list of the 34 approved projects:

Allegheny County:

Action Housing Inc.: $700,000 to complete construction of the Second Avenue Commons homeless facility in Pittsburgh

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh: $91,020 to upgrade the training facility to provide onsite food preparation and service experience

Hazelwood Initiative Inc.: $205,909 for phase 3 of the Hazelwood Affordable Rental Preservation Program – acquiring 20 apartments to provide long-term affordable housing

McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation: $250,000 to remediate and stabilize a commercial building at 602 Chartiers Avenue

Municipality of Mt. Lebanon: $22,250 for planning related to the second phase of the transformative streetscape project in Mt. Lebanon’s Main Street-designated corridor

Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation: $50,000 to continue façade improvements along a targeted area of downtown Wilkinsburg, including Penn Avenue

Beaver County:

Aliquippa Economic Development Corporation: $216,500 for Neighborhood Sidewalk program streetscape improvements

Blair County:

Altoona Blair County Development Corporation: $500,000 to redevelop the “Green Church” in Hollidaysburg into a mixed-use commercial structure

Butler County:

Zelienople Borough: $223,605 to complete phase 3 of the Zelienople Revitalization and Economic Development project, including upgrades to the more than 50-year-old infrastructure along State Route 19 from West New Castle Street to Grandview Avenue

Centre County:

Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation: $23,280 for the renovation of a two-story brick building located at North Front Street in the historic downtown district of Philipsburg

Clearfield County:

Downtown DuBois Inc.: $50,000 to continue the façade program, which improves downtown DuBois by offering grants to businesses and property owners

Cumberland County:

Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania: $200,000 for the Home Accessible Services program to assist adults and people with disabilities in multiple counties

Delaware County:

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery & Delaware Counties: $365,836 to construct four affordable housing units on Dudley Avenue in Lansdowne Borough

Erie County:

Corry Community Development Corporation (DBA Impact Corry): $50,000 to continue residential façade improvements in the City of Corry

Our West Bayfront: $165,000 to redevelop three vacant properties into affordable housing units in the City of Erie

Greene County:

Franklin Township: $175,000 for renovations to Crawford Park’s multi-purpose building

Lackawanna County:

NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania: $50,000 to implement a façade grant program for Main Avenue and Luzerne Street in West Scranton

Lancaster County:

City of Lancaster: $450,000 for a streetscape improvement project along South Ann and Juniata Streets in the city’s designated Elm Street neighborhood

Lawrence County:

DON Enterprise Inc.: $50,000 to establish a façade program for businesses in the Elm Street-designated Lower East Side neighborhood of New Castle City

DON Enterprise Inc.: $500,000 for phase 2 restoration of the Wright Building – a vacant, mixed-use building located in the City’s Elm Street designated neighborhood on East Washington Street in New Castle

Lawrence County: $50,000 to implement a new residential façade program in Union Township

Lehigh County:

Allentown Housing Authority: $500,000 for phase 1 redevelopment of the Little Lehigh public housing site

Luzerne County:

Diamond City Partnership: $25,000 to continue rehabilitation of the Public Square Park in the City of Wilkes-Barre, a designated Main Street community.

Greater Hazleton Community Area New Development Organization Inc. (CAN DO): $236,250 for phase II rehabilitation of the Broad & Barrell property at 21-23 West Broad Street in Hazleton

Montgomery County:

Ardmore Initiative: $25,000 to continue a façade improvement program in the Ardmore Business District in Lower Merion Township

Pottstown Area Industrial Development Inc.: $320,400 for renovations to the former PNC Bank building, vacant for more than 15 years, in downtown Pottstown Borough

Northampton County:

Greater Easton Development Partnership: $50,000 to continue a façade improvement program in the Main Street designated area of the City of Easton

Philadelphia County:

Friends of the Rail Park: $25,000 to create an equitable development plan for the Rail Park – a new, three-mile park under development in Philadelphia

Schuylkill County:

Borough of Frackville: $35,000 to begin a façade renovations program in the downtown business district of Frackville

Union County:

Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Inc.: $25,000 to plan for safety enhancements to the nine-block “Market Street corridor” in historic downtown Lewisburg

Washington County:

Monongahela Main Street Program: $45,000 to reestablish a façade improvement program within the downtown central business district in Monongahela

York County:

Redevelopment Authority of the City of York: $12,500 to plan for the re-establishment of an Enterprise Zone in West York and North York boroughs and Spring Garden and West Manchester townships

Statewide: