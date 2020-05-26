Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Thanks Pennsylvanians for Their Part to Slow the Spread of COVID-19, Centre County to Move to Green

(STL.News) – As part of a COVID-19 briefing, Governor Tom Wolf today thanked Pennsylvanians, including the Pennsylvania National Guard, for the many contributions to the pandemic response. He also announced that Centre County will move to green on Friday.

“I personally want to thank our National Guard members and their families for their work, especially during these trying times,” Gov. Wolf said. “Just like other families across the commonwealth, I know our military families are facing new challenges. Some are overcoming these challenges while coping with one parent being away from home due to a deployment to a COVID-19 site. That’s really showing the strength of these dedicated, courageous Pennsylvanians.”

He also thanked Pennsylvanians for their contributions that helped to move us toward a broader reopening of the state.

“We’re able to make this progress toward safely reopening our economy because people are taking precautions and keeping themselves and their communities safe – whether it is a person wearing a mask or a business changing their operations to protect employees and customers,” Gov Wolf said. “I thank each and every one of you for doing your part.”

On Friday, Gov. Wolf announced eight additional counties will move to yellow and 17 to green, effective at 12:01 a.m., this Friday. All remaining counties in red are expected to move to yellow by June 5 at 12:01 a.m.

The counties moving to yellow on Friday include Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill.

The 17 counties moving to green, also on Friday, include Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren. Centre County is eligible to move to green on May 29, so county officials chose to vote today to decide to move ahead and Centre will now be the 18th county to move to green on Friday.

Counties that remain in red on May 29 and are expected to move to yellow by June 5 include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

The Wolf Administration released Summer Camp Guidance on Friday in the form of frequently asked questions for parents, summer camp operators, public bathing places, part-day school-age programs, and other entities that provide necessary child care and enrichment and recreational activities for children and youth during the summer months. This guidance is especially helpful as most counties are moving to yellow or green.

“Because of our collective commitment to actions that reduce COVID-19 spread, several counties will be moving into the green phase on Friday,” Gov. Wolf said. “We’re continuing to ramp up testing and contact tracing across the state to help ensure we can identify cases and eliminate outbreaks even as we reopen our economy.

