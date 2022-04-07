Pennsylvania – Funding to Support NCC in Lehigh Valley

Governor Wolf Announces New Funding to Support Manufacturing Industry Training in the Lehigh Valley

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced funding is being awarded to Northampton Community College (NCC), through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) Grant program, to develop a new Precision Machining program for low-income individuals, veterans, and others in the Lehigh Valley.

“I’m proud to support Northampton Community College’s Precision Machining program,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is one of many programs at the college that helps put well-trained, skilled candidates out in the workforce quickly and pairs good, steady jobs with those who need them.”

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver is holding a press conference to discuss the funding and will tour an existing manufacturing training program that previously received funding at 10:00 AM today. Acting Secretary Weaver will be joined by NCC and other officials at the Fowler Family Southside Center, 511 East Third Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

NCC was awarded $50,252 through the MTTC program to implement Precision Machining, an eight-week, 250-hour program that will teach the safe handling and operation of machining tools most used in the manufacturing industry. Recruitment will target individuals who are low-income, lack basic technology skills, or are unemployed due to the pandemic, and veterans, career changers, or out-of-school youth who have no post-graduation plans or have changed their plans due to the pandemic.

“All of us at NCC are delighted with the ongoing support and interest shown by DCED in our Industrial Skills training programs,” said Lauren Loeffler, NCC Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Education. “With the funding provided, we have been able to run several successful programs that address the needs of our citizens and local employers looking for well trained and vetted entry level employees. Many of our students are individuals that face barriers to employment, unskilled, under-skilled, unemployed, or career changers.”

The program is slated to begin in July 2022 and will serve at least ten students. Of the ten students enrolled, no fewer than eight will complete at least one National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS) credential and at least seven will complete the entire program. The seven students completing the program are expected to obtain entry-level employment in manufacturing or continue their education at post-secondary institutions within one month of completion.

In addition to discussing the funding award during his visit to NCC, Acting Secretary Weaver will tour the Industrial Skills for Manufacturing training program, which previously received a MTTC grant. The Industrial Skills for Manufacturing program, which began in July 2021, partners with regional manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential, technical and employability skills that prepare individuals with barriers for immediate, entry-level employment in manufacturing.

“It’s wonderful to see NCC’s manufacturing training programs in action,” said Weaver. “These trainees are eager to enter Pennsylvania’s workforce and begin manufacturing careers, and it’s great to see first-hand the types of training they are receiving to be able to excel in the industry.”

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 67 projects and invested more than $14.85 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.