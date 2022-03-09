Pennsylvania – Funding for Veteran Employment

Governor Wolf Announces $800,000 in Grant Funding for Veteran Employment Support After Service

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced today $800,000 in ?state funding to four workforce development projects as part of the Veterans Employment Program (VEP), helping to connect veterans with job opportunities and employment support in Pennsylvania counties with high unemployment rates for veterans.

“Every one of Pennsylvania’s veterans made significant sacrifices in their service to our nation,” Gov. Wolf said. “Because of that, we owe them every opportunity we can provide to ease their transition to a civilian career. This funding will enable community organizations to assist our veterans in finding meaningful and family-sustaining jobs.”

Department of Labor & Industry ?(L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier said employers also stand to benefit from the funding announced today.

“Pennsylvania employers need skilled workers to help their businesses grow and thrive, and as the economy continues to bounce back from the pandemic, veterans will play a vital role in filling the gaps in our labor force,” Berrier said. “The Veterans Employment Program will provide employment opportunities for our most honorable citizens and offer more comprehensive services to address barriers to employment and improve their employment outcomes.”

Grants were awarded ?through L&I using Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Industry Partnership and Reemployment funds.

“Pennsylvania is home to nearly 800,000 veterans – the fourth largest veteran population in the nation. It is important that we do everything we can to ensure their successful transition from military to civilian life,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “Workforce development opportunities offered through the Veterans Employment Program aid veterans in finding meaningful employment.”

The four projects, which follow, were funded at 100% of their requested amount:

Educational Data Systems Inc. $200,000 – DELAWARE COUNTY

Veterans Career Acceleration Program (VCAP)

Educational Data Systems Inc. (EDSI) will provide multi-week, industry-specific Career Acceleration Programs (CAPs) for 30 veterans. They will provide at least one CAP in each of the following industries: IT, healthcare, construction/skilled trades, and customer service. CAPs will include soft skills, input from local employers, and a capstone project, followed by placement assistance. Ten additional veterans will receive comprehensive career coaching.

NuPaths, LLC. $199,998 – BEAVER, DELAWARE, FAYETTE COUNTIES

NuPaths for Veterans

NuPaths will train 24 veterans living in the proposed counties for entry-level jobs for network technician and IT security analyst roles. Programs will be within an accessible distance-learning format and provide technical skills training, industry certifications, and the job search and readiness skills needed to begin an apprenticeship or full-time IT job.

Private Industry Council of Westmoreland Fayette Inc. $193,034.50 – FAYETTE COUNTY

PIC Veterans Employment Program

Private Industry Council will serve Fayette County and will assist 36 veterans in overcoming barriers to employment by supplementing existing programs, assisting veterans in transitioning to civilian employment and giving them the opportunity to earn well above the local median income for Fayette County.

Lackawanna County Workforce Development Board $192,332 – LACKAWANNA COUNTY

A Helping Hand-Assisting Veterans in Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County Workforce Development Board has designed this project to augment existing veterans’ services in Lackawanna County through the provision of outreach, case management, and employment acquisition assistance. Through one-on-one interaction, barriers will be addressed and eliminated to allow for entry into occupational skills training, on-the-job training, and/or placement into an unsubsidized, family-sustaining job.

This VEP will operate from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.