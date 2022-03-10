Pennsylvania – Easy Signs Coming to the Lehigh Valley

Gov. Wolf: 130 New Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley as Australian Company Selects Allentown for First U.S. Manufacturing Operation

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Easy Signs, Inc., a manufacturer of high quality digitally printed signage, will create 130 jobs in the Lehigh Valley with the opening of its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Allentown.

“Pennsylvania’s friendly business climate and manufacturing excellence is well-known internationally,” said Gov. Wolf. “Manufacturing has long been a key part of the commonwealth’s economy and we have much to offer the industry, from our skilled workforce to prime northeast location, and more. Easy Signs’ choice to locate their first U.S. manufacturing operation here speaks volumes about the commonwealth and I’m thrilled to welcome them to Pennsylvania.”

Easy Signs, headquartered south west of Sydney, Australia, has seen increased sales to the U.S. and is opening their first U.S. manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania to continue that growth. The company has leased a 72,000-square-foot facility in Lehigh County, located at 7346 Penn Drive in Upper Macungie Township, Allentown. Easy Signs anticipates a soft product launch at the beginning of May 2022, with a full launch by July 2022. Hiring for the new location will begin as early as March 2022.

“We have spent years building Easy Signs into a customer centric, ultra-efficient manufacturing company. With a focus on technology and continual innovation we knew it would one day be ready to launch into a much larger market such as the U.S. That day has now arrived and we are thrilled to be establishing in Allentown,” said Andy Fryer, Co-Founder of Easy Signs. “We look forward to creating a wide range of jobs for Pennsylvanians in the Lehigh Valley, and developing a facility and culture that allows people to enjoy coming to work each day.”

Easy Signs received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $225,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $75,000 workforce development grant to help train workers, and a $1 million loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The company was also encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program. Easy Signs has committed to investing more than $2.8 million into the project and creating 130 full-time jobs over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania and DCED’s Office of International Business Development, which offers both export and foreign direct investment assistance to help companies grow in the commonwealth.

“We’re pleased to welcome Easy Signs to the Lehigh Valley, and were glad to work with them to help identify sites and provide economic data about the region,” said Don Cunningham, President & CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC). “Manufacturing is the second-largest sector of the Lehigh Valley economy, and our region is attractive for international companies seeking a presence in the United States due to our prime northeast location, talented workforce, and excellent transportation infrastructure. Businesses from many countries have made the Lehigh Valley their home, and I’m sure Easy Signs will find the Lehigh Valley a perfect fit for its first U.S. manufacturing operation.”

Easy Signs manufactures high quality digitally printed signage using the latest technology. Located in Smeaton Grange, New South Wales, the company’s efficient production system allows them to provide some of the fastest production times of any signage manufacturer in Australia. Over the last 10 years, Easy Signs has invested in the latest state of the art machinery to ensure they supply consistent, high quality products at the lowest cost. The company has been exporting to the U.S. since 2019.