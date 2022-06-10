Pennsylvania – Bill to Improve Nursing License Requirements

Gov. Wolf Signs Bill to Improve Nursing License Requirements

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.

House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have not received a license in the foreign country, to take the Pennsylvania examination for licensure as a professional nurse or dietetics-nutritionist if the educational program completed in the foreign country was equal to the educational requirements in the commonwealth.

The governor also signed House Bill 1560, which establishes the designation of 57 memorial bridges and highways across Pennsylvania, and House Bill 2051, which authorizes the Department of General Services, with the approval of the governor and relevant agencies, to authorize the land conveyance, easement, or lease of 12 commonwealth properties.