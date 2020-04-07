Pennsylvania AG Shapiro: Fulton Bank Joins ‘PA CARE Package’ Initiative, Offering Expanded Consumer Relief

(STL.News) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that Fulton Bank has agreed to join the ‘PA CARE Package’, Pennsylvania’s consumer relief initiative. By joining these efforts, Fulton Bank, along with the Office of Attorney General, will ensure Pennsylvania consumers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for additional economic relief.

Under the ‘PA CARE Package’ initiative, banks and financial institutions are working with the Office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection to both comply with the recently-passed CARES Act and offer additional important protections for consumers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvanians need financial protection during this emergency, which is why we launched PA CARE Package to provide relief right now. I thank Fulton Bank for joining this effort to help consumers. We can beat this crisis, but consumers and small businesses need to know their rights and use the resources available to them,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “This commitment will help consumers and businesses in central and eastern Pennsylvania who are facing lost wages, lost jobs, and lost income focus on what’s important — staying safe and healthy during this emergency.”

“Fulton Bank is proud to pledge its commitment to this initiative, as our existing COVID-19 Customer Relief and Assistance programs align with the PA CARE Package,”

said Curt Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Bank. “We commend Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the Commonwealth for launching this program so we can serve as a united front to address the needs of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fulton Bank is dedicated to continuing to offer a variety of solutions to help affected individuals, families and businesses during this challenging time.”

To commit to the ‘PA CARE Package’ initiative, financial institutions and banks must offer additional assistance to Pennsylvanians facing financial hardship due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expansion of small and medium business loan availability

90-day grace period (at least) for mortgages not already covered by the CARES Act’s 180-day grace period

90-day grace period for other consumer loans such as auto loans

90-day window for relief from fees and charges such as late, overdraft fees

Foreclosure, eviction, and motor vehicle repossession moratorium for 60 days

No adverse credit reporting for accessing relief on consumer loans

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE