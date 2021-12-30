Pennsylvania – $70 Million Investment to Improve Recreation

Gov. Wolf Announces $70 Million Investment to Improve Recreation, Community Revitalization Efforts Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities, and conserve natural spaces.

“Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together – a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists,” Gov. Wolf said. “Many of the projects being funded – improvements to local parks, trails, and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being.”

The grants fall under the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program. Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses, and federal monies.

“This important $70 million investment in outdoor recreation, infrastructure and conservation will leverage approximately $196 million in local, county and private investments, giving every state dollar more power for the public good,” Gov. Wolf said.

The grants will support a variety of proposals including: 152 projects to rehabilitate or develop recreation, park, and conservation areas and facilities; protect approximately 4,400 acres of open space; 180 acres of streamside forest buffers; and 48 non-motorized and motorized trail projects.

Find a complete list of grants by county on the DCNR website.

Pennsylvania has more than 6,200 local parks and 121 state parks, more than 12,000 miles of trails, and more than 83,000 miles of waterways. Together with more than 2.2 million acres of state forests, the commonwealth has among the largest expanses of public lands in the eastern United States that offer outdoor recreation opportunities in all four seasons.