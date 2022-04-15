Pendleton: Shoni Iman Schimmel Indicted for Assaulting

Former WNBA Player, Shoni Iman Schimmel Indicted for Assaulting Dating Partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation

PORTLAND, OR (STL.News) A federal indictment was unsealed today charging a former WNBA player with assaulting an intimate dating partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Shoni Iman Schimmel, 29, of Pendleton, Oregon, has been charged with assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury.

According to the indictment, on June 13, 2021, Schimmel allegedly strangled her partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Schimmel further assaulted her partner causing substantial bodily injury.

Schimmel was arrested by federal authorities today and made her initial appearance in federal court. She was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and released pending a two-day jury trial scheduled to begin on June 14, 2022.

If convicted, Schimmel faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Umatilla Tribal Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley R. Cadotte is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Domestic violence is a serious crime that includes both physical and emotional abuse. It is frequently hidden from public view. Many survivors suffer in silence, afraid to seek help or not knowing where to turn. The traumatic effects of domestic violence also extend beyond the abused person, impacting family members and communities.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911.

If you need assistance or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Many communities throughout the country have developed support networks to assist survivors in the process of recovery.

The StrongHearts Native Helpline offers culturally specific support and advocacy for American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of domestic violence.