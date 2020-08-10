Pender County woman Delores Raines wins ‘supreme’ $1 million prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Delores Raines of Pender County is the lucky winner of the third Supreme Riches second-chance drawing $1 million grand prize.

Her entry was chosen from over 1,178,000 entries in Wednesday’s $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing. Winners of second-chance drawings receive a phone call or email notifying them that they won.

Raines claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and took home $424,500 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

One Supreme Riches second-chance drawing remains. Each drawing offers 55 prizes including the grand prize of $1 million, four $10,000 prizes, and 50 prizes of $200.

To enter the final drawing, enter your $300,000,000 Supreme Riches tickets via the lottery’s website or scan the ticket’s bar code using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

