Pembroke Pines Police Department Investigating Burglary & Shooting

Pembroke Pines, FL (STL.News) The Pembroke Pines Police Department is investigating an incident which began inside of the Century Village community on August 5, 2020.

The victim (Adult Female) advised that at approximately 4:10 a.m., the suspect (possible exboyfriend) broke into her residence located at SW 137th Avenue & SW 12th Street. While inside of the victim’s residence, the suspect removed an unknown amount of money before fleeing the

area in his vehicle.

The victim chased the suspect in her vehicle onto northbound I-75. While on I-75 the suspect discharged a firearm upon the victim’s vehicle, striking her in the torso. The victim then called 9- 1-1 to report the incident, as she drove herself to Memorial Hospital West for treatment of her non-life threatening injuries.

This incident appears to be isolated in nature, and not a random act of violence. Our investigation remains active and on-going. Our agency will provide additional information as it becomes available.

