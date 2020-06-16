Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested for DUI/Hit & Run in La Habra CA

La Habra, CA (STL.News) On December 15, 2019, at approximately 2:10 a.m., La Habra police officers responded to the area of Harbor Blvd. south of La Habra Blvd. reference a hit run traffic collision. Officers arrived and located a single pedestrian, still in the roadway

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the area and attempte render medical aid to the pedestrian. Unfortunately, the adult female pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene of the traffic collision. The female pedestrian’s identity has not been released and is pending the Orange County Coroner’s notification of next to kin.

La Habra Police Officers followed evidence from the scene of the collision and located t possible suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was detained without incident. After a investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested on felony DUI and hit and run charge.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by the La Habra Police Department Traffic Division. If you witnessed the collision or have any information regard the collision, we ask that you contact the La Habra Police Department at 5623834300.

