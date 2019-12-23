Pearland man Dihlon Lee Davis heads to prison for sex trafficking of a minor

(STL.News) – A 23-year-old man has been ordered to federal prison after admitting he recruited a high school girl and trafficked her for sex, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Dihlon Lee Davis pleaded guilty Aug. 1, 2o19.

Today, U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. noted there were consequences for his actions and sentenced Davis to 192 months in prison. He was further ordered to serve 15 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Davis will also be ordered to register as a sex offender. Restitution will be determined at a later date.

On several consecutive weekends in late February and early March 2016, Davis used online advertisements for the victim’s services and rented hotel rooms where some of the commercial sex acts occurred. The victim attended Manvil high school during the week and engaged in the sexual activity on the weekends.

On multiple occasions, Davis provided illegal drugs to the minor victim. He used the money the victim earned to purchase the drugs which he consumed with his girlfriend – also a minor – and the victim.

Davis has been detained since his arrest and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and FBI – Texas City, both part of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance (HTRA), conducted the investigation…

HTRA law enforcement includes members of the Houston Police Department, FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Attorney General’s Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation, Department of Labor, Department of State, Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission, DPS, Coast Guard, sheriff’s offices in Harris and Montgomery counties in coordination with District Attorney’s offices in Harris, Montgomery and Fort Bend Counties.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sherri L. Zack and Kimberly A. Leo are prosecuting the case.

