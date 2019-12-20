Peak Christmas Holiday Travel is Underway at St Louis Lambert International Airport

TSA Expects to Screen Nearly 230,000 Passengers over Next Two Weeks at St. Louis Lambert International Airport
ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The peak Christmas holiday travel period is underway at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). Nearly 20,000 passengers will be checking-in and clearing one of the airport’s four checkpoints today, December 20. It’s one of the three busiest days at STL over the next 14 days that extends through January 2, 2020.
Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 are projected to be two busiest days over the holiday travel period, with nearly 21,000 passenger check-ins. Across the entire period, nearly 230,000 travelers are expected to check-in and go through STL checkpoints through January 2.
Those projections do not include connecting passengers. Terminals and gate areas will be even more crowded with connecting passengers who have cleared security at their originating airports. Connecting passengers account for more than 23 percent of STL’s total passenger activity.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is predicting a nearly four percent increase in passengers traveling through screening checkpoints over the next two weeks at U.S. airports. Some airports will see higher volumes of activity and potentially longer wait times at check-in and security screening. The Airport, TSA and the airlines recommend the following travel tips:
- Arrive two hours ahead of scheduled boarding time, especially if checking luggage or flying internationally.
- Check the status of all flights to and from STL as updated by the airlines.
- Visit www.tsa.gov to search what items can and cannot be brought through the TSA security checkpoint, such as liquids, which must be in 3.4 ounce or less containers.
- Learn more about TSA accepted forms of identification, or traveling with children, medical conditions or disabilities, at www.TSA.gov.
- Do not wrap holiday gifts. They should remain unwrapped for air travel.
- Be prepared to take out and screen electronic devices separate from you luggage, including laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles.
- TSA officers may instruct travelers to separate food, powders and other materials from their bags that could obstruct imaging from X-ray machines.
- TSA Pre-Check is available at all checkpoints with participating airlines.
- Wheelchair assistance is provided by the airlines at no cost. This can be a big help for limited mobility or elderly travelers. For the best accommodation, contact the airline in advance to request a passenger assist agent.
- If parking at STL, visit www.SuperParkingLot.com for all options and real-time parking availability.