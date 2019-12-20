Peak Christmas Holiday Travel is Underway at St Louis Lambert International Airport

TSA Expects to Screen Nearly 230,000 Passengers over Next Two Weeks at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The peak Christmas holiday travel period is underway at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). Nearly 20,000 passengers will be checking-in and clearing one of the airport’s four checkpoints today, December 20. It’s one of the three busiest days at STL over the next 14 days that extends through January 2, 2020.

Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 are projected to be two busiest days over the holiday travel period, with nearly 21,000 passenger check-ins. Across the entire period, nearly 230,000 travelers are expected to check-in and go through STL checkpoints through January 2.

Those projections do not include connecting passengers. Terminals and gate areas will be even more crowded with connecting passengers who have cleared security at their originating airports. Connecting passengers account for more than 23 percent of STL’s total passenger activity.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is predicting a nearly four percent increase in passengers traveling through screening checkpoints over the next two weeks at U.S. airports. Some airports will see higher volumes of activity and potentially longer wait times at check-in and security screening. The Airport, TSA and the airlines recommend the following travel tips: