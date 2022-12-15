Paypex (PAYX) Falls 0.03%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Paypex (PAYX) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Thursday, the crypto has declined 2.6% to $0.00002582161763.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Paypex a moderate volatility rank of 42, placing it in the bottom 42% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

PAYX’s moderate volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Paypex price is trading near resistance. With support around $0.0000252147944410721 and resistance at $0.0000260216162859619. This leaves Paypex with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

