Payne County Man Brandon todd hatchett Sentenced to More Than 10 Years for Possession of Multiple Firearms and Ammunition

(STL.News) – Brandon todd hatchett, 46, of Ripley, Oklahoma, has been sentenced to 130 months in prison for possessing seven firearms and ammunition after having been previously convicted of a felony, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.

On June 19, 2019, Hatchett was charged by superseding indictment with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition. The superseding indictment set forth seven firearms that Hatchett possessed, including two AR-15 style rifles.

On October 13, 2019, Hatchett pled guilty to both counts of the superseding indictment.

On July 1, 2020, U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti sentenced Hatchett to 120 months in prison on the firearms count, to be followed by 10 months of imprisonment on the ammunition count. Judge DeGiusti also imposed three years of supervised release.

According to evidence at sentencing, on April 5, 2019, Hatchett pulled up to a residence in Ripley, Oklahoma, armed with an arsenal of weapons and ammunition sitting beside him in the cab of his truck. Hatchett engaged in a confrontation with an individual at the residence, which led to a car chase through Main Street in Ripley. During the chase, Hatchett pulled his truck alongside the passenger side of the other vehicle where he fired multiple rounds from his AR-style rifle into the other vehicle. Shrapnel from one of the rounds struck the driver in the leg. Following the shooting, the Payne County Sheriff’s Department organized a manhunt for Hatchett. He was later arrested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. At the time of his arrest, Hatchett had all seven firearms in his possession.

On April 20, 2019, the Payne County Sheriff’s Department learned that Hatchett had purchased additional rounds of ammunition from a Walmart store. Hatchett was again arrested and held pending sentencing on both offenses.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Payne County Sheriff’s Department, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Wilson D. McGarry and Lori Hines prosecuted the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE