PayBito Offers Crypto Exchange Tech to a Major Thai Fintech Enterprise – Yahoo Finance

PayBito extends its presence in the growing South East Asian crypto landscape, offering its acclaimed white-label crypto exchange solutions to a Thai fintech powerhouse.PALO ALTO, Calif., November 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Global digital assets exchange PayBito continues to contribute to sustained crypto market growth, upholding its long-held values of collaboration instead of competition, facilitating the entry of not only institutional investors but also small enterprises and entrepreneurs willing to diversify towards crypto trading services. In its latest venture, PayBito formed a strategic alliance with a prominent Thai fintech company, where the former will be offering its acclaimed white-label crypto exchange architecture, boosting crypto transactions and growth across the South-East Asian nation.Thailand is a budding crypto market with a faster adaptation of crypto trading at par with larger nations like America, Russia, China, and others. Between 2020 and 2021, Thailand witnessed a 588% hike in crypto volumes, making it one of the leading crypto-popular countries. The collaboration will feature PayBito offering a white-label variant of its native crypto exchange used by crypto traders worldwide, and would further propel the digital transformation for the country.While explaining how the crypto ecosystem would be beneficial to Thailand, PayBito Chief and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, “PayBito offers a crypto exchange platform with cutting-edge trading facilities along with additional crypto custodial and banking solutions. Thailand features one of the fast-growing crypto talent pools, and this would fare better than any targeted local collaboration.”Crypto exchanges have been subject to security crashes and liquidity fallouts in the past. Prioritizing the protection of investor assets, PayBito offers high-end security services like cold and hot wallet security management, BIP-32 integration, Firebase, Firewall, 3-point architecture platform, and more. In addition, the platform offers ransomware protection, AES-256 encryption, withdrawal protection, KYC/AML, and compliance with the latest crypto laws and regulations. The exchange experiences high trading volumes on a daily basis, eliminating liquidity worries.Story continues”If we are looking for continuous growth, we have to get back to the basics – accountability, security, and transparency. Our ultimate aim is to simplify crypto trading. The community can benefit tremendously with an inclusive approach and adhering to upcoming crypto laws,” mentioned Chowdhury, who on multiple occasions insisted on utilizing blockchain-powered AI and IoT applications for forecasting, and improving security across the crypto ecosystem.Products and solutions from PayBito have been successfully deployed in over 26 nations, including the UK, Japan, Sweden, Australia, and others. The firm has been a frontrunner, winning international awards and creating a white-label platform for crypto brokers. PayBito’s architecture is scalable to adapt to new changes, and it recently updated its asset listing and user interface.Thailand ranks 12th in the crypto ownership rate, ahead of Germany, the UK, Brazil, and many major countries. Institutional investors and enterprises can leverage the firm’s flagship white-label solution to leverage next-level business growth opportunities from cryptocurrencies, rightly touted as the future of finance.About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white-label crypto exchange solutions, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing.