Patrick Greenfield Sentenced for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Rapid City Man, Patrick Greenfield Sentenced to 8 Years Imprisonment for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Rapid City, SD man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on May 2, 2022 by United States District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken.

Patrick Greenfield, age 32, was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison, followed by 4 years’ supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Greenfield was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury on September 17, 2020. He pleaded guilty on December 6, 2021. Greenfield was responsible for distributing between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine in western South Dakota. Others charged in the conspiracy have been sentenced already and others have trial dates pending.

This case was investigated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. UNET is comprised of law enforcement from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota National Guard and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case.

Greenfield was immediately returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today