Patricia Ann Mahoney Sentenced For Meth Charge

Randolph County Woman, Patricia Ann Mahoney Sentenced For Methamphetamine Charge

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Patricia Ann Mahoney, of Elkins, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 84 months of incarceration for methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Mahoney, 52, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Distribution of at Least Five Grams of Methamphetamine.” Mahoney admitted to selling at least five grams of methamphetamine in February 2020 in Randolph County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today