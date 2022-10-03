Path-dependence and lessons from the UK pensions fiasco

Earlier last week, Britain’s government announced a shift in fiscal policy that was aimed at stimulating growth. The new fiscal plan included tax cuts worth GBP45 billion over the next five years (Britain’s biggest such package since 1970).

It cut the basic income tax by a percentage point and suggested higher cuts in the maximum tax slab. It also aimed at bolstering investment by cutting property sales tax and announcing new incentives for investment. These would increase public borrowings by some 5 percentage points of GDP.

Markets did not like the announcement one bit. Soon after, interest rates soared, and the sterling slumped to a 37-year low. It is tantamount to a loose fiscal policy at a time when the Bank of England is raising interest rates to reduce demand. Capping gas prices for everybody (including the ultra-rich) does little to reduce demand while raising public debt when interest rates are rising.

PM Liz Truss’ own party MPs (Tories) expressed disbelief at the slump of sterling, asked for the chancellor’s resignation, and The Guardian quoted one MP that went to the extent of declaring the government “dead on arrival”.

But it was just the start; the mini-budget and the resulting slump had another fallout, one with larger socio-economic repercussions — pensions. The size of Britain’s pensions is around $4 trillion. These largely operate as defined benefit schemes where one is paid a calculated sum in annuity post-retirement.

Defined benefit calculations are complex; the size of the pay-out involves three assumptions – (a) the number of years of service, (b) one’s salary in the run-up to retirement, and (c) how long one lives to receive the payments. Now, a promise to pay a stream of cash flows way into the future (over 30 years) exposes pension funds to interest rates beyond 30 years.



Pension funds prefer not to take this interest rate risk and get into swaps (with banks); they agree to pay a floating rate if they get a fixed rate in return. These trades are cleared by the clearing house to



avoid counterparty risk. But banks themselves require little upfront margin so the pension manager invests the sum already collected in gilts and some higher-yielding assets.

This is where it starts getting awry. The globally coordinated interest rate increase cycle was already pushing 30-year swaps higher, thereby increasing the cost for pension managers. With the UK’s mini-budget announcement, these swaps exploded to levels literally seen never before (jumping from 2 per cent to over 4 per cent



With this, the pension managers were called upon to post additional money as collateral to the clearing house. The only way they can generate additional margins is by selling the gilts that they own. (Pensions don’t have access to the BoE Repo window, and the clearing house won’t accept riskier assets as collateral.) The banks are aware that their clients are under pressure and may think there is a quick buck to be made shorting the gilts. The fallout: UK 30-year gilt prices fell over 50% from previous years’ highs – the largest drawdown on record in 30 years (the previous largest drawdown was 10%).

Now let us put some numbers to it; say I will retire in 30 years, and have, over the years, contributed $100 to pensions and will likely contribute $10 each year till I work. The pension fund has invested half ($50) of $100 in gilts, half in riskier assets, and entered into swaps for the $300 ($10 times 30 years) I will pay over the next 30 years. Can you call it leverage? Maybe, maybe not. But one thing is certain – the $50 bonds that the pension fund has bought on my behalf are supposed to be held till maturity. If the prices of bonds fall later due to rising interest rates, ideally, I don’t care. Except, those bonds are given as collateral for the swaps. If the value of collateral falls (which it did), the clearing house (unable to accept risky assets as collateral) will force the pension funds to sell gilts to deliver cash margins.

Banks, expecting the pension funds’ plight, join the party, pushing the price further down. The end result: Pensions are forced to sell gilts, which originally were to be held to maturity because the swaps made them path-dependent.

There are important lessons arising out of this for equity investors as well. First, we should know that the BoE stepping in to control this situation does not mean it wants an easier monetary policy now; it is just creating an orderly resolution to a crisis that should not have occurred in the first place. It certainly does not imply that the Fed will pivot either.

But more importantly, we should realize that every now and again, the markets reacting to short-term forces will create opportunities that we can gain from if we refuse to be path-dependent. During times of crisis, investors excessively focus on the ultra-short-term – like they opted to buy FMCG and Healthcare stocks (safe stocks) at the peak of Covid when a lot of businesses were available at one-time normalized earnings.

Or, they chose to keep selling financial stocks during rising interest rates (value for banks increases during this time) because foreign investors would be selling in the near term (we wrote about it here). It is not just during a crisis that such opportunities arise: Even today, the shares of

quote at a substantial discount to the underlying value (shares of , plus the cash from the announced sale of the mutual fund business). That is due to the uncertainty regarding the timing of the eventual collapse of the holding company’s structure.

Eventually, if we assess the fair value of an asset (currently quoting at 100) to be, say 150 – and are relatively indifferent (not huge leverage) if the stock halves before hitting our fair value, investing becomes relatively easy, and especially remunerative during times of market crisis.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

