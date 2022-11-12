Patanjali Foods Q2 Results: Profit drops 31.6% YoY to Rs 112.28 cr, revenue jumps 42%

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Foods today reported a 31.6% YoY drop in its standalone Q2 net profit at Rs 112.28 crore. Its September quarter revenue, however, jumped 42% YoY to Rs Rs 8,514 crore.

The company, which was earlier known as , said the quarter witnessed multiple headwinds in the edible oil segment. “Due to the macro factors affecting demand-supply situation in edible oils, there was a steep decline in edible oil prices during the quarter. Declining price trend left industry with high price inventory in hand, although all major players including Patanjali Foods Limited passed on the benefit of lower prices to the consumers,” the FMCG company said in a BSE filing.

Besides, currency depreciation also impacted its margins, which dipped to 2.3% vs 5.5% YoY, during the quarter. “However, this is purely cyclical in nature and on account of events that the industry witnessed in the quarter. The inflation impact on operating cost added further pressure on margins in Q2FY23,” it said.

During the quarter, PFL’s foods business achieved sales of Rs 2,399.66 crore, contributing 37.18% to the total branded sales of the company. The branded sales, including the institutional segment, achieved sales of Rs 6,453.45 crores contributing 77.02% of the total sale of products.

The business mix of the edible oil and food business improved to 74.66% and 28.18%, respectively, as against previous year quarter’s numbers of 94.20% and 11.76%.

“The overall performance continues to show an uptrend due to the robust execution of our strategy to grow the food & FMCG business by driving its penetration through the distribution strength of the edible oil business and induction of ‘Food portfolio’ from PAL,” the company said.

Patanjali said its focus for the next few quarters is to continue the accelerating growth of the highly profitable food vertical, which shall ensure overall growth of the EBIDTA margin.