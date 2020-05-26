Passenger Raquel Rivera at Cyril E. King Airport Charged with Smuggling Marijuana to St. Thomas

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert for the District of the Virgin Islands announced that an Information has been filed against Raquel Rivera for attempting to smuggle marijuana into St. Thomas. Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3, 2020 in St. Thomas.

According to public documents filed in the case, Rivera was stopped on April 22, 2020 at the Cyril E. King airport after arriving in St. Thomas from Miami, FL. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers then searched bags she was carrying and found in two separate pieces of luggage marijuana totaling over five kilograms.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations and CBP. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Nathan Brooks.

An Information is merely a charging document, and it is not evidence of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

