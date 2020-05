(STL.News) Parts of Europe are beginning to reopen after coronavirus movement curbs are slowly lifted. Greece has reopened more than 500 of its beaches to domestic tourists. But the continent’s worst-hit country – the UK – is still considering how and when to reopen schools, and infections in Russia are still rising at an alarming rate.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News