Parsons woman Katie E. Miorandi found guilty of failure to pay Kansas taxes on cars purchased in Oklahoma

(STL.News) – A Parsons woman has been found guilty of failing to pay taxes on two vehicles she purchased, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Katie E. Miorandi, 32, yesterday pleaded no contest in Labette County District Court to two misdemeanor violations of the Compensating Use Tax Act. The case stemmed from an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations of the Kansas Department of Revenue, which revealed that in April 2016 and August 2018, Miorandi willfully underpaid taxes on two vehicles she purchased in Oklahoma and brought into Kansas. As a part of the plea, Miorandi agreed to pay $3,481.80 in restitution to the Kansas Department of Revenue, a fine and court costs. In addition, Miorandi was ordered to serve 12 months probation with an underlying 30-day jail sentence.

This is the 21st conviction resulting from an agreement announced in March 2018 between the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Revenue. Under the agreement, the attorney general’s office, in cooperation with local prosecutors, assumed responsibility for the prosecution of cases of tax fraud and related crimes investigated by the Department of Revenue in efforts to strengthen the state’s enforcement efforts for these types of crimes.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jon Noble of Schmidt’s office.

District Judge Steve A. Stockard handled the plea and sentencing by journal entry, which complies with restrictions on court operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no in-person gathering in the courtroom. All parties agreed to the proceeding being conducted in this manner.

