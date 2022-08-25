Parmele: Kyle Black Bull Indicted for Sexual Abuse

Parmelee Man, Kyle Black Bull Indicted for Sexual Abuse

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Parmelee, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Sexual Abuse.

Kyle Black Bull, age 32, was indicted in June of 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on August 22, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to life of supervised release, with a mandatory minimum of five years, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on or about April 17, 2022, at Parmelee, Black Bull knowingly engaged in, and attempted to engage in, a sexual act with an adult female, who at the time was incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct, and was physically incapable of declining participation in and communicating an unwillingness to engage in the sexual act.

The charges are merely accusations and Black Bull is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler is prosecuting the case.

Black Bull was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today