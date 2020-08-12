Parma man Mohammad H. Mohammad sentenced for filing false tax returns

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced today that Mohammad H. Mohammad, age 56, of Parma, was sentenced to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $489,189.00 in restitution and a $100,000.00 fine.

According to the indictment, Mohammad understated his income and failed to report gross receipts or sales generated by the business operations of Muhammad Brothers Partners for calendar years 2012 and 2013. In total, Mohammad under-reported his income by $498,189.00, court records show. Mohammad, along with his brother, established Muhammad Brothers Partners, which, in turn, owned and operated Holyland Supermarket, a grocer in the city of Cleveland.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan R. Miller.

