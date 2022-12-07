Parkersburg Woman Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Johnson admitted to possessing approximately 82 grams of fentanyl found during the search, and further admitted that she intended to distribute it.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Parkersburg Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Parkersburg Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Nowles Heinrich prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-129.

###