Parkersburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Ashley Kawczynski, 32, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 5, 2022, Kawczynski possessed approximately 328 grams of methamphetamine, 164 grams of fentanyl and two firearms, a Ruger Model LCP Max .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Springfield model Hellcat 9mm semi-automatic pistol, at her Parkersburg residence. Kawczynski admitted that she intended to distribute the drugs to other people and that she possessed the firearms to protect herself, her drugs, and her drug proceeds. Kawczynski further admitted to conspiring with others between February 2022 and July 5, 2022, to distribute fentanyl and to selling fentanyl on four occasions to a confidential informant between April and May 2022.

Kawczynski is scheduled to be sentenced on February 8, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5,250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia State Police.

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-160.

