Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Joshua Dean Sprague, 42, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Sprague admitted to possessing a Ruger, model LCP, .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol while being pursued by law enforcement officers on May 4, 2022. Sprague was driving in Parkersburg when officers attempted a traffic stop. Sprague fled onto Interstate 77, at times driving in excess of 120 miles per hour. Sprague continued to speed during the pursuit and ran multiple red lights, including at the intersection of the Interstate 77 off-ramp and U.S. Route 50 and at the intersection of Seventh Street and Fairview Avenue.

Sprague lost control of his vehicle on Seventh Street and crashed into another vehicle occupied by a mother and daughter, who were both treated for injuries at the scene. Sprague fled on foot a short distance following the crash before being apprehended. Sprague attempted to discard the firearm in a nearby yard during the foot chase, but it was recovered by officers.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Sprague knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for malicious assault on a correctional officer, escape from an institution, and aggravated robbery in Harrison County Circuit Court on February 10, 2004. Sprague also has misdemeanor convictions for assault and domestic violence in Marietta, Ohio, Municipal Court.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Parkersburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-140.

###