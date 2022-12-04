Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Johnathon Earl Hamrick, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement officers searched the Parkersburg residence of Hamrick, who then directed them to a rural property in Wood County. Hamrick admitted to possessing a total of 6 pounds of methamphetamine found by officers at the two locations. Hamrick further admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine.

Hamrick also admitted that he received quantities of methamphetamine totaling approximately 20 pounds from John Michael Wells II, 33, of Parkersburg. Wells pleaded guilty on March 31, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. Wells admitted to paying and arranging for methamphetamine and marijuana to be shipped through the mail from California to Parkersburg in October and November 2021. Wells was sentenced on June 29, 2022, to 10 years in prison.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe prosecuted the case.

Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-139.

