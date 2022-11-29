Parkersburg Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Benjamin Michael Nash, 38, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to five years of federal probation for attempting to possess with intent to distribute quantities of methamphetamine and psilocybin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Nash admitted that he traveled from Parkersburg to California in July 2020 and obtained controlled substances to sell in the Parkersburg area. On July 28, 2020, Nash shipped a package containing the controlled substances from Santa Cruz, California, to a 19th Street address in Parkersburg.

On August 8, 2020, a United States Postal Service employee working in the Parkersburg Post Office stopped delivery of the package and forwarded it to law enforcement after smelling suspected marijuana. Officers obtained a search warrant to open the package and found it contained approximately 875.4 grams of a methamphetamine mixture, 50 boxes of candy bars made with the psychedelic drug psilocybin weighing approximately 1.9 kilograms, 19 pounds of marijuana, and smaller amounts of cannabis oil, flower, resin and seeds. Nash admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin candy bars.

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence. The Court had previously granted Nash pre-sentencing release to allow him to participate in a residential substance abuse program at Recovery Point. The Court later postponed sentencing so Nash could finish the program. The Court at sentencing cited Nash’s successful competition of that program and his subsequent promotion to his current position as a peer mentor supervisor at Recovery Point.

“Mr. Nash should be commended for his hard work in taking advantage of the opportunities that the Court afforded him to recover from his addiction,” United States Attorney Will Thompson said. “It is readily apparent that Mr. Nash has suffered from addiction most of his adult life. While his addiction certainly did not excuse his criminal conduct, I certainly hope he continues down his personal path to recovery.”

Thompson also commended the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Parkersburg Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force for their investigative work, and Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks for the prosecution of the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-194.

###