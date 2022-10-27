Park outside, Kia warns 72,000 Sportage SUV owners. Your engine might catch on fire

Korean automobile manufacturer Kia is telling U.S. owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage SUVs to park outdoors following reports of vehicle engine fires.

The latest warning comes after Kia recalled nearly 70,000 of its Sorento and Sportage SUV models from 2016 to 2023 this September and advised owners to park outside over a faulty tow hitch that poses a fire risk.

It’s the second recall advisement by Kia for these type of Sportages – 2008 and 2009 models. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fires in the Sportage vehicles can start while the engines are running or even when they’re turned off.

The Sportages were recalled in 2016 due to corrosion in a wiring harness near the engine control unit. Kia plans to notify owners by letter starting Dec. 22, urging them to keep vehicles parked outside and away from structures ua remedy can be developed to address the fire hazard that’s near a hydraulic engine control device.

Kia told The Associated Press it’s reported eight total fires and 15 cases of melting or damage since April of 2017. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

