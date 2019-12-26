Park Hills, Missouri Man, Scott E. Reid Arrested For Child Pornography

Park Hills, MO (STL.News) The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of Scott E. Reid, 57, of Park Hills, Missouri, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, for possession of child pornography. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.

On December 19, 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at Reid’s residence located on Jarvis Road, in Park Hills. As a result of their search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. Reid was arrested and transported to the St. Francois County Jail. On Friday, December 20, 2019, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Reid with one count of possession of child pornography. Reid’s bond was set at $50,000.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s State Cyber Crime Grant and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The above charge is a mere accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of this charge must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

