US State Department on Panama’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government and people of the United States, I send congratulations to the people of Panama on your 118th Independence Day.

Panama remains a highly valued partner to the United States. Today, as we have throughout our history, we work side by side to advance common goals for our people and for the region. This includes collaboration to improve regional security, strengthen democratic institutions, and advance inclusive economic growth, especially in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to build on our close cooperation with Panama this year to combat the pandemic, including donating more than 500,000 safe, effective vaccine doses as a contribution to Panama’s efforts. We welcome Panama’s important leadership role toward a collaborative and humane approach to managing migration through the region.

We look forward to continuing our close relationship in the coming year.